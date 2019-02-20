Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Could be released
Amendola is facing an uncertain future with the Dolphins, Adam Beasley of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Amendola led the Dolphins in receptions (59), targets (79) and receiving yards (575) in the first season of a two-year, $12 million contract, but his release would clear up $6 million in cap space to help the front office rebuild for the new coaching staff. The 33-year-old slot specialist seemingly would be more valuable to a team that has a real chance to win in 2019.
