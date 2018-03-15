Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Deal with Miami sealed
Amendola has officially signed with the Dolphins, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Per the Boston Globe, Amendola's deal is for two years and worth $12 million. After having re-worked his deal with the Patriots prior to each of the last three seasons, the 32-year-old slot man will now cash in with his new deal with the Dolphins. From a fantasy perspective, Amendola could provide a degree of utility in PPR formats, as Miami looks to fill the void created by the departure of the target-gobbling Jarvis Landry, but he'll have some competition to that end. DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills profile as the team's top two wideouts, with Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant also on hand to jostle for looks in the team's offense with Amendola, who hauled in 61 passes for 659 yards and two TDs in 15 games for New England in 2017.
