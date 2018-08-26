Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Finds end zone in loss
Amendola brought in two of four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 27-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.
Amendola capped off an impressive eight-play, 75-yard opening drive for the Dolphins by hauling in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill. The veteran possession receiver is expected to have a key role in the coming season, but he could see a particularly robust workload in the regular-season opener against the Titans should DeVante Parker (hand) miss the contest.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Held to two catches•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Getting first-team reps•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Deal with Miami sealed•
-
Danny Amendola: Headed for Miami•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Paces all pass catchers in SB loss•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Pair of TD grabs in conference-clinching win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...