Amendola brought in two of four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 27-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

Amendola capped off an impressive eight-play, 75-yard opening drive for the Dolphins by hauling in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill. The veteran possession receiver is expected to have a key role in the coming season, but he could see a particularly robust workload in the regular-season opener against the Titans should DeVante Parker (hand) miss the contest.