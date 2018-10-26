Amendola brought in five of six targets for 43 yards in the Dolphins' 42-23 loss to the Texans on Thursday. He also threw one pass for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Amendola checked in a distant second to DeVante Parker in receptions and receiving yardage for the night. The 32-year-old also completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake on a trick play. The 10-year veteran has stepped up his PPR value over the last trio of games, as he's logged between five and eight receptions in those contests. Although his current 9.6 YPC ranks as his lowest since 2014, Amendola should continue serving as one of the most dependable targets for whomever is under center for the Dolphins. He'll look to keep up his recent solid production against the Jets in Week 9.