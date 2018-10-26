Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Five grabs, TD pass in Week 8 loss
Amendola brought in five of six targets for 43 yards in the Dolphins' 42-23 loss to the Texans on Thursday. He also threw one pass for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Amendola checked in a distant second to DeVante Parker in receptions and receiving yardage for the night. The 32-year-old also completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake on a trick play. The 10-year veteran has stepped up his PPR value over the last trio of games, as he's logged between five and eight receptions in those contests. Although his current 9.6 YPC ranks as his lowest since 2014, Amendola should continue serving as one of the most dependable targets for whomever is under center for the Dolphins. He'll look to keep up his recent solid production against the Jets in Week 9.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Remains limited Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Scores first touchdown in aqua•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches eight balls in Week 6 win•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Leads team in targets during loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...