Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Game-time call for Week 13
Coach Adam Gase said Amendola (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Amendola wasn't able to practice this week, but the Dolphins haven't ruled out the possibility of the slot man rallying in time for Sunday's game. According to Gase, Amendola can run in a straight line at this stage, but lateral movement is still an issue for Miami's leading receiver. If he's out or limited this weekend, Kenny Stills could have a chance to make more of a mark in Week 13. With another wideout in DeVante Parker also tending to a shoulder issue and potentially set for limited work if cleared to play, Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler are also candidates for added work.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Unlikely to play in Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Still sidelined•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Misses another practice•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Misses practice•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Won't practice much this week•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Listed as active Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13