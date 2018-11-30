Coach Adam Gase said Amendola (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Amendola wasn't able to practice this week, but the Dolphins haven't ruled out the possibility of the slot man rallying in time for Sunday's game. According to Gase, Amendola can run in a straight line at this stage, but lateral movement is still an issue for Miami's leading receiver. If he's out or limited this weekend, Kenny Stills could have a chance to make more of a mark in Week 13. With another wideout in DeVante Parker also tending to a shoulder issue and potentially set for limited work if cleared to play, Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler are also candidates for added work.