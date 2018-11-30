Amendola (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Amendola wasn't able to practice this week, but the Dolphins haven't ruled out the possibility that their slot man could rally in time for Sunday's game. Per coach Adam Gase, Amendola can run straight at this stage, but lateral movement is still an issue for Miami's leading receiver. If he's out or limited this weekend, Kenny Stills could have a chance to make more of a mark in Week 13, with DeVante Parker still tending to a shoulder issue. Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler are also candidates for added work Sunday if Amendola ends up inactive.