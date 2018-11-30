Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Game-time decision
Amendola (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Amendola wasn't able to practice this week, but the Dolphins haven't ruled out the possibility that their slot man could rally in time for Sunday's game. Per coach Adam Gase, Amendola can run straight at this stage, but lateral movement is still an issue for Miami's leading receiver. If he's out or limited this weekend, Kenny Stills could have a chance to make more of a mark in Week 13, with DeVante Parker still tending to a shoulder issue. Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler are also candidates for added work Sunday if Amendola ends up inactive.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Unlikely to play in Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Still sidelined•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Misses another practice•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Misses practice•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Won't practice much this week•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Listed as active Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...