Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Getting first-team reps
Amendola has been getting most of the first-team reps ahead of fellow offseason acquisition Albert Wilson, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.
With starting outside receivers Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker returning, it seemed a bit odd when the Dolphins handed sizable contracts to both Amendola and Wilson this offseason. It seems the latter has been the odd man out so far, though his ability to play both inside and outside could allow for an interesting role as the top backup at all three receiver spots. Amendola, on the other hand, has long been a slot specialist, typically playing less than 20 percent of his snaps outside. The 32-year-old likely will get most of the slot snaps in three-wide formations, but there is still some chance he loses work to Wilson.
