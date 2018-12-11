Amendola brought in his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.

Amendola played through a knee injury during the Week 14 win over his former team, but still managed to serve as Miami's No. 3 wideout behind DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. The 33-year-old's offensive role did not lead to production despite the game's high score, disappointing fantasy owners once again. Amendola now has 49 catches for 479 yards and one touchdown on the season. He'll won't warrant fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues heading into a tough Week 15 matchup against the Vikings.