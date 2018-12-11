Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Held to one catch in win
Amendola brought in his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.
Amendola played through a knee injury during the Week 14 win over his former team, but still managed to serve as Miami's No. 3 wideout behind DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. The 33-year-old's offensive role did not lead to production despite the game's high score, disappointing fantasy owners once again. Amendola now has 49 catches for 479 yards and one touchdown on the season. He'll won't warrant fantasy consideration outside of deeper leagues heading into a tough Week 15 matchup against the Vikings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...