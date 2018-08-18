Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Held to two catches

Amendola caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers.

Amendola had six-yard gains on consecutive snaps in the first quarter, but he otherwise took a back seat to Albert Wilson (seven targets) and Jakeem Grant (five). The 32-year-old is expected to open the season as Miami's regular slot receiver, but he may lose some snaps to Wilson, who seems to be prepping for a super-sub role. The receiver logjam will clear up if DeVante Parker has issues with the broken finger that caused him to miss Friday's game.