Amendola (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Amendola -- who was limited at practice this past week -- will be out there Sunday, as expected. He's been pushing to play in a key game in terms of 6-6 Miami's playoff hopes, a matchup that offers the veteran slot man the added incentive of a chance to make some noise against the team he played for from 2013 through 2017. Over his 11 games this season, Amendola leads the Dolphins with 48 catches for 469 yards, numbers that reflect the team's low-octane passing game, but assuming no setbacks, he should see enough targets in Sunday's home tilt to merit a lineup spot in deeper leagues, particularly PPR formats.

