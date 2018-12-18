Amendola caught three of eight targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.

Amendola was limited by a knee injury throughout practice leading up to Sunday's loss, and looked to be on a different page than quarterback Ryan Tannehill all day. Despite seeing his third highest amount of targets all season, Amendola was once again unable to put up notable fantasy points. Since Week 10 of the regular season, the 33-year-old has not exceeded 30 yards in a single game. He'll be hard to trust in all fantasy formats heading into Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars.