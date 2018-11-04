Amendola caught five of seven targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Amendola led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage, generating a long gain of 26 yards. Unfortunately, he compiled just 21 yards with his other four grabs en route to another underwhelming performance. Amendola continues to serve as a security blanket of sorts for Brock Osweiler, but that rarely turns into useful fantasy production. With that said, he could be busy next Sunday as his team tries to keep pace with the Packers.