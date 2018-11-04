Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Leads team in receiving versus Jets
Amendola caught five of seven targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
Amendola led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage, generating a long gain of 26 yards. Unfortunately, he compiled just 21 yards with his other four grabs en route to another underwhelming performance. Amendola continues to serve as a security blanket of sorts for Brock Osweiler, but that rarely turns into useful fantasy production. With that said, he could be busy next Sunday as his team tries to keep pace with the Packers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Five grabs, TD pass in Week 8 loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Remains limited Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Scores first touchdown in aqua•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches eight balls in Week 6 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...