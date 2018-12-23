Amendola caught all three of his targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars. He also rushed once for a loss of two yards.

Amendola's mediocre numbers nonetheless allowed him to lead the Dolphins' wideouts during the Week 16 win, in which quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled to move the sticks with any regularity. The 33-year-old veteran has struggled to achieve fantasy relevance in Miami's low-volume passing offense all season.