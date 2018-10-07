Amendola nabbed three of four targets for 30 yards during Miami's 27-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Amendola once again served as Ryan Tannehill's preferred checkdown target. The veteran wideout made an impressive contested catch for a 16-yard gain to move the chains on third down, but otherwise didn't make much noise against Cincinnati. With DeVante Parker nearing a return, Amendola could receive a smaller share of targets in Week 6 and beyond.