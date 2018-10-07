Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Leads team in targets during loss
Amendola nabbed three of four targets for 30 yards during Miami's 27-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Amendola once again served as Ryan Tannehill's preferred checkdown target. The veteran wideout made an impressive contested catch for a 16-yard gain to move the chains on third down, but otherwise didn't make much noise against Cincinnati. With DeVante Parker nearing a return, Amendola could receive a smaller share of targets in Week 6 and beyond.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Quiet in Week 4 loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Posts 42 yards•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Avoids concussion in win•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches four passes in opener•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Held to two catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.