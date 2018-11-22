Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Limited in estimated practice report
Amendola (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Due to the holiday, the Dolphins didn't actually hold a practice Thursday, so Amendola retained the same "limited" tag he received Wednesday. He's expected to return to full participation Friday and should avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Colts.
