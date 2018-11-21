Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Limited in first practice of week
Amendola was limited in Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
There weren't any previous reports that Amendola was tending to an injury prior to the Dolphins' Week 11 bye, making it surprising that the wideout was listed with a hamstring issue on the team's first practice report of Week 12. The veteran wideout has previously had his reps capped early in weeks for maintenance purposes, so the assumption is that a similar plan is in place again. In any case, Amendola will clear up any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts by practicing fully Thursday or Friday.
