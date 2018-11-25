Amendola (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

With his Week 12 availability confirmed, Amendola merits attention in PPR formats, having hauled in 31 of his 41 targets for 305 yards and a TD over his last five outings. Working in the slot man's favor moving forward is that starting QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) is back for his first game since Oct. 7.

