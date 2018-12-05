Amendola (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post, coach Adam Gase notes that Amendola "wants to play (Sunday against the Patriots) as bad as anybody." The receiver's desire to play is understandable, with the 6-6 Dolphins clawing for a playoff spot and Amendola no doubt eager to face the team he played for from 2013 through 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories