Amendola (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

The same applies to DeVante Parker (shoulder), with official confirmation of the duo's Week 12 status set to arrive approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. If Amendola does play, he'd be in line to be a key target for Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) in the QB's first game since Oct. 7. Amendola thus merits attention in PPR formats, having hauled in 31 of his 41 targets for 305 yards and a TD over his last five outings.