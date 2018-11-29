Amendola (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Amendola will need to return to the field in some capacity Friday to have a realistic shot to suit up Sunday against the Bills. If he's unavailable for that contest, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker (shoulder) -- health permitting -- would head the Dolphins' Week 13 receiving corps, with added snaps available for Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler.

More News
Our Latest Stories