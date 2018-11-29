Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Misses another practice
Amendola (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Amendola will need to return to the field in some capacity Friday to have a realistic shot to suit up Sunday against the Bills. If he's unavailable for that contest, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker (shoulder) -- health permitting -- would head the Dolphins' Week 13 receiving corps, with added snaps available for Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler.
