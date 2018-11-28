Amendola (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

A knee injury limited Amendola to 14 snaps in Week 12's loss to the Colts and his absence from practice Wednesday suggests that his status for Sunday's game against the Bills could be in danger. If Amendola is unavailable this weekend, added snaps behind Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker (shoulder) would be available for Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler.

