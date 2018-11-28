Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Misses practice
Amendola (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
A knee injury limited Amendola to 14 snaps in Week 12's loss to the Colts and his absence from practice Wednesday suggests that his status for Sunday's game against the Bills could be in danger. If Amendola is unavailable this weekend, added snaps behind Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker (shoulder) would be available for Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Won't practice much this week•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Limited in estimated practice report•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Limited in first practice of week•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Records 72 receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...