Amendola caught three of three targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Raiders.

Amendola's 42 yards serve as his highest total of the season, and the 32-year-old still has yet to find the end zone. He serves mostly as a check down target for Ryan Tannehill, and doesn't seem to be in the mix for deep-ball targets. Amendola remains a mid-floor, low-ceiling play in PPR formats.