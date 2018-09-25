Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Posts 42 yards
Amendola caught three of three targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Raiders.
Amendola's 42 yards serve as his highest total of the season, and the 32-year-old still has yet to find the end zone. He serves mostly as a check down target for Ryan Tannehill, and doesn't seem to be in the mix for deep-ball targets. Amendola remains a mid-floor, low-ceiling play in PPR formats.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Avoids concussion in win•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches four passes in opener•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Held to two catches•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Getting first-team reps•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Deal with Miami sealed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...