Amendola (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Amendola, who was on the field for 39 of the Dolphins' 53 offensive snaps in the team's Week 15 loss to the Vikings, en route to hauling in three of his team-high eight targets for 30 yards, is thus in line to play Sunday against the Jaguars. His production has dipped of late, but the veteran slot man still sees enough targets to merit a look in deeper PPR formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories