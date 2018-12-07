Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Questionable for Week 14
Amendola (knee) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Amendola was held out of last week's win over the Bills and still hasn't logged a full practice, but multiple reports have suggested he'll fight through the knee injury to get a crack at his former team. Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post believes Amendola is on track to play after practicing in a limited capacity three consecutive days. The Dolphins and Patriots are scheduled for a 1 p.m. EST kickoff in Miami.
