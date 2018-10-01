Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Quiet in Week 4 loss
Amendola brought in two of three targets for 21 yards in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Amendola's first game against his former team was largely forgettable, as Miami logged a lackluster offensive performance and failed to do any damage through the passing game -- with no receiver going over 50 yards. Though the Dolphins will look to bounce back against the Bengals in Week 5, Amendola remains a low-upside fantasy option. The 32-year-old has yet to surpass 42 yards or record a touchdown this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Posts 42 yards•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Avoids concussion in win•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches four passes in opener•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Held to two catches•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Getting first-team reps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...