Amendola brought in two of three targets for 21 yards in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Amendola's first game against his former team was largely forgettable, as Miami logged a lackluster offensive performance and failed to do any damage through the passing game -- with no receiver going over 50 yards. Though the Dolphins will look to bounce back against the Bengals in Week 5, Amendola remains a low-upside fantasy option. The 32-year-old has yet to surpass 42 yards or record a touchdown this season.