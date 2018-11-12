Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Records 72 receiving yards
Amendola caught seven of 10 targets for 72 yards during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.
Amendola led the team in catches and receiving yards while finishing behind only DeVante Parker in targets. His long gain of 39 yards was Miami's biggest play of the night, and he did plenty of damage underneath as well. Amendola is averaging 6.2 receptions per game over the last five and should continue to see his share of looks as part of an unproven receiving corps. He'll be on bye next week before facing the Colts in Week 12.
