Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Remains limited Tuesday
Amendola (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Though Amendola was limited for the second straight day of practice, the assumption is the Dolphins are just being cautious with the receiver due to the quick turnaround between games. With Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) already ruled out for Thursday's game against the Texans, Amendola looks set to serve as the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver coming off a Week 7 performance against the Lions in which he registered season-high 84 receiving yards to go along with his first touchdown of the campaign.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Scores first touchdown in aqua•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches eight balls in Week 6 win•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Leads team in targets during loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Quiet in Week 4 loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Posts 42 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...