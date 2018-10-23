Amendola (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Amendola was limited for the second straight day of practice, the assumption is the Dolphins are just being cautious with the receiver due to the quick turnaround between games. With Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) already ruled out for Thursday's game against the Texans, Amendola looks set to serve as the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver coming off a Week 7 performance against the Lions in which he registered season-high 84 receiving yards to go along with his first touchdown of the campaign.

