Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Returns to field Thursday
Amendola (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Amendola sat out Wednesday's session after toughing out his knee injury in Week 14's win over the Patriots. His return to practice Thursday puts the veteran slot man on track to play Sunday against the Vikings, though it's possible that Amendola may be listed as questionable for that contest come Friday.
-
