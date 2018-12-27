Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Returns to full practice
Amendola (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday.
Amendola sat out practice for the third straight Wednesday, but his return to a full session Thursday confirms that his absence was maintenance-related. Amendola is thus slated to suit up Sunday against the Bills and while his fantasy upside in Week 17 isn't especially high, the veteran slot man figures to carve out a degree of PPR utility in deeper formats in Miami's season finale. Over his last two games, Amendola has combined for six catches on 11 targets for 70 yards.
