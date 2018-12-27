Amendola (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Amendola sat out practice for the third straight Wednesday, but his return to a full session Thursday confirms that his absence was maintenance-related. Amendola is thus slated to suit up Sunday against the Bills and while his fantasy upside in Week 17 isn't especially high, the veteran slot man figures to carve out a degree of PPR utility in deeper formats in Miami's season finale. Over his last two games, Amendola has combined for six catches on 11 targets for 70 yards.

More News
Our Latest Stories