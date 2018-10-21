Amendola caught six of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-21 loss to Detroit.

Amendola helped bring the Dolphins within a score midway through the fourth quarter, nabbing a 24-yard touchdown between multiple defenders following a Brock Osweiler scramble. Amendola's game-high six receptions extended his team lead for the season to 30. Rumors of the potential departure of DeVante Parker (quadriceps), who was a scratch on Sunday, will fuel speculation of a potential value bump for Amendola, but Parker hasn't really been enough of a factor in Miami to expect teammates to benefit from his departure. Next up for Miami is a quick turnaround and a Thursday night matchup against a Houston defense ranked in the top half of the league with 253 opponent receiving yards per game.