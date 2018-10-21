Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Scores first touchdown in aqua
Amendola caught six of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-21 loss to Detroit.
Amendola helped bring the Dolphins within a score midway through the fourth quarter, nabbing a 24-yard touchdown between multiple defenders following a Brock Osweiler scramble. Amendola's game-high six receptions extended his team lead for the season to 30. Rumors of the potential departure of DeVante Parker (quadriceps), who was a scratch on Sunday, will fuel speculation of a potential value bump for Amendola, but Parker hasn't really been enough of a factor in Miami to expect teammates to benefit from his departure. Next up for Miami is a quick turnaround and a Thursday night matchup against a Houston defense ranked in the top half of the league with 253 opponent receiving yards per game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches eight balls in Week 6 win•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Leads team in targets during loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Quiet in Week 4 loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Posts 42 yards•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Avoids concussion in win•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches four passes in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...