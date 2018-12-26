Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Sits out practice
Amendola (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Amendola was on the field for 31 of the Dolphins' 46 snaps on offense in Week 16's loss to the Jaguars, en route to catching all three of his targets for a team-high 40 yards. Note that he sat out practice the last two Wednesdays before returning to limited sessions on Thursday. Expect that pattern to be repeated this week, and in that scenario the Dolphins' slot man will be in line to play Sunday against the Bills.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Leads team in receiving•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Practices fully•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Sits out practice•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Inefficient with targets in loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Returns to field Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...