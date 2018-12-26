Amendola (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Amendola was on the field for 31 of the Dolphins' 46 snaps on offense in Week 16's loss to the Jaguars, en route to catching all three of his targets for a team-high 40 yards. Note that he sat out practice the last two Wednesdays before returning to limited sessions on Thursday. Expect that pattern to be repeated this week, and in that scenario the Dolphins' slot man will be in line to play Sunday against the Bills.

More News
Our Latest Stories