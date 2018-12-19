Amendola (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Amendola logged 39 of a possible 53 snaps on offense in Week's 15 loss to the Vikings, en route to hauling in three of his team-high eight targets for 30 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we suspect that Amendola's missed practice Wednesday is maintenance-related.

