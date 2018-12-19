Amendola (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Amendola logged 39 of the Dolphins' 53 offensive snaps in the Week 15 loss to the Vikings, hauling in three of his team-high eight targets for 30 yards in the process. There hasn't been any indication from the Dolphins that Amendola suffered a setback coming out of the contest, so he may be receiving more of a veteran rest day Wednesday.

