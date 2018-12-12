Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Amendola (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Amendola predictably toughed things out through his knee issue this past Sunday against his former team, the Patriots. In the process, he logged 25 of a possible 48 snaps on offense, en route to hauling in his only target for 10 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we suspect that Amendola's absence from practice Wednesday was maintenance-related. Such a notion would be confirmed by a return to the field on his part Thursday, as the Dolphins continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
