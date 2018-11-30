Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Still sidelined
Amendola (knee) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Heraldreports.
Amendola seems likely to miss Sunday's game against the Bills, though we'll see if the Dolphins leave open the possibility that he could potentially go this weekend, once the team's final injury report is issued Friday. If Amendola is ruled out, Kenny Stills' profile in the Miami offense could grow, with DeVante Parker still tending to a shoulder issue, though trending toward active status. Added Week 13 snaps would also be available for Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler in such a scenario.
