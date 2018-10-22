Amendola (shoulder) is listed as limited on the Dolphins' injury report Monday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Heraldreports.

Coming off his best performance as a Dolphin -- six catches (on seven targets) for 84 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Lions -- Amendola will have a health issue to contend with in advance of Thursday's visit to Houston. With Kenny Stills (groin, DNP) and Albert Wilson (hip, DNP) also dealing with injuries, Amendola could be a bigger part of the passing attack than normal Thursday.