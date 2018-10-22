Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Tending to shoulder injury
Amendola (shoulder) is listed as limited on the Dolphins' injury report Monday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Heraldreports.
Coming off his best performance as a Dolphin -- six catches (on seven targets) for 84 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Lions -- Amendola will have a health issue to contend with in advance of Thursday's visit to Houston. With Kenny Stills (groin, DNP) and Albert Wilson (hip, DNP) also dealing with injuries, Amendola could be a bigger part of the passing attack than normal Thursday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Scores first touchdown in aqua•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches eight balls in Week 6 win•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Leads team in targets during loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Quiet in Week 4 loss•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Posts 42 yards•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Avoids concussion in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...