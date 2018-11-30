Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Unlikely to play in Week 13
Amendola (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Amendola didn't practice all week so it's highly unlikely he'll play Sunday. Even if he rallied over the weekend, he'd be a shaky option as a mediocre producer going against the NFL's best pass defense in terms of yardage allowed.
