Amendola (knee) isn't expected to do much work in practice ahead of a Week 13 game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Amendola injured his knee during the first half of Sunday's 27-24 loss to Indianapolis, ultimately finishing with season-low marks for snaps (14), catches (one), yards (13) and targets (one). His inability to contribute after halftime suggests he's no lock to return for a difficult Week 13 matchup against the stingy Buffalo pass defense. With Albert Wilson (hip) and Jakeem Grant (Achilles) out for the rest of the season, Kenny Stills may be asked to handle more slot work if Amendola misses any games.