Isidora (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with Baltimore.

Isidora was limited in each practice this week, but seems to be ready given the absence of a questionable, doubtful or even probable tag. Now seemingly healthy, the 25-year-old can resume his backup/rotational duties at right guard behind Shaq Calhoun.

