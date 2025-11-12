Trader recorded six tackles (three solo) during the Dolphins' 30-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.

The rookie fifth-rounder played 66 of 68 defensive snaps (97.1 percent) and finished third on the Dolphins in tackles. Trader has taken on a larger role in the Dolphins' secondary the last two games, which has coincided with Ashtyn Davis' absence due to a quadriceps injury. Trader got the start against Buffalo, and he would likely start against the Commanders this Sunday if Davis is not cleared to play.