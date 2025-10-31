Trader recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday night's loss to the Ravens.

Trader didn't start the game but did play a season-high 91 percent of the defensive snaps. His previous single-game-high in tackles was three earlier this season. With all the injuries in the Miami secondary, Trader was forced into heavier action against Baltimore. The fifth-round rookie has produced 29 tackles (17 solo), one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 199 defensive snaps and 149 special-teams snaps through nine games.