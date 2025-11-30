Waller (pectoral) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Waller, who last saw game action in Week 7, had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday and then logged three straight limited practices before being listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. The tight end was subsequently activated from IR on Saturday, setting the stage for his return to action versus New Orleans. Prior to being sidelined, Waller caught 10 passes (on 12 targets) for 117 yards and four touchdowns in four games, and now that he's back in the mix, he'll join WRs Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington along with RB De'Von Achane as one of the Dolphins' top options in the passing game, a context that makes him worthy of roster/lineup consideration for those in need of TE help in Week 13 and beyond.