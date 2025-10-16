Dolphins' Darren Waller: Another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waller (hip/rest) was limited in practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Waller has consistently had his practice reps capped this season as part of a load management plan, so there's not yet any reason to worry that his availability for Sunday's game against the Browns is truly in jeopardy. It's possible that Waller could carry an injury designation for Week 7, but barring any actual setbacks the veteran tight end figures to take the field on the road versus Cleveland.
