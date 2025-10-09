Waller (hip/rest) is participating in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller sat out practice Wednesday, though it seems he's simply continuing to have his reps managed. The veteran tight end ramped up his playing time Week 5, handling 58 percent of offensive snaps, and despite playing a part-time role across his two appearances thus far, he's managed to produce an impactful 8-105-3 receiving line on nine targets. With Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the year, Waller seems to have solidified himself as one of the focal points of Miami's offense, joining WR Jaylen Waddle and RB De'Von Achane. Waller will work to gain clearance for Week 6 and keep up his momentum at home against the Chargers on Sunday.