The Dolphins placed Waller (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.

Waller can be activated at any time, but he's going to miss at least the start of training camp to get himself back in playing shape after spending the 2024 campaign out of the league. The Dolphins traded for Waller earlier this month in a late-round pick swap with the Giants. It remains to be seen what Waller has left in the tank and if he can stay healthy, but he's an intriguing late-round fantasy option at tight end. There are targets to be claimed behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the Miami passing offense.