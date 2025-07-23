Coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday that Waller's placement on the PUP list is standard procedure for players coming out of retirement, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

With that in mind, McDaniel indicated that the team is simply taking a preventative and responsible approach by easing Waller into the mix. In terms of the tight end's physical readiness at the onset of training camp, McDaniel added, "this is a well-conditioned athlete who's in great shape." Once Waller re-takes the field, he'll have an opportunity to fill the void created by the trade of fellow TE Jonnu Smith (88 catches for Miami in 2024), who was traded to the Steelers last month.