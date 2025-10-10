Dolphins' Darren Waller: Cleared despite limited practices
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waller (hip/rest) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waller was a limited participant Thursday and Friday after failing to practice Wednesday, but he'll be available for Week 6 action. The veteran tight end has thrived since recovering from a hip injury that sidelined him through Week 3, posting eight catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns across two games since making his Dolphins debut.
