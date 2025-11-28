Coach Mike McDaniel noted Friday that Waller (pectoral) is "in play" to return to action Sunday against the Saints, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

At this stage, McDaniel indicated that he's optimistic about the tight end's Week 13 status, but acknowledged that whether the Dolphins elect to activate Waller of IR is dependent on how things go for him in Friday's practice. Waller has logged back-to-back limited sessions since having his 21-day practice window opened.