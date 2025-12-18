Waller (rest/knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller logged a 54 percent snap share in Monday's 28-15 loss to the Steelers en route to catching seven of his eight targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the contest. Given that the Dolphins held a walk-through Wednesday, Thursday's injury report should add more relevant context to the tight end's Week 16 status, but so far there's nothing to suggest that he'll miss this weekend's game against the Bengals, which will mark QB Quinn Ewers' first regular-season start.