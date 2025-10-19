Dolphins' Darren Waller: Exits with injury Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waller is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Browns due to a pectoral injury.
Waller did not record a reception before he was ruled questionable to return just before halftime, and it's unclear exactly when or how he was forced to exit. In the 33-year-old's absence, Julian Hill should fill in as Miami's TE1 for the time being.
